Crematory concerns in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, Md. — A petition is making the rounds in White Marsh, trying to push back against the construction of a planned funeral chapel and crematory on Philadelphia Road there.

As of Tuesday, roughly 200 people had signed it in the last few weeks.

Those WMAR spoke with in White Marsh say they’re uncomfortable living so close to a crematory.

"I have past history with cancer," said Clareth Arthur, who lives right across the street from the planned site, "and I am concerned with all the pollutants that are going in the air."

The plot of land is right across the street from Arthur's home, and within walking distance of a shopping center and an animal hospital.

According to the company behind it, Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation, the planned facility is due in Early 2024.

"All the levels that come out of a crematory, as far as pollutants are concerned, are well below what the state of Maryland's requirements are," said Charlie Evans, the company's president.

Evans told WMAR the equipment they’re using is safe.

"I’m not moving into White Marsh to ruffle people’s feathers," said Evans. "I want to be a part of the community and serve the community there."

Evans encourages anyone still concerned about it to reach out to him.

A bill in the Baltimore County Council would require crematories to be built at least 500 feet away from any residential property.

It was introduced last week, and is scheduled for a discussion there in two weeks.