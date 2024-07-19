Big Lots closing 3 Maryland stores

BALTIMORE — Big Lots is closing three Maryland stores, including one in Baltimore County.

The store in Reisterstown, at the Reisterstown Shopping Center near Cherry Hill Road, will close soon, according to the company's website.

Other Baltimore-area Big Lots stores are not affected, according to the site.

Two stores in Laurel and in southern Maryland are also closing.

Big Lots said earlier this month it may have to close up to 40 locations nationwide by the end of the year, blaming declining sales.