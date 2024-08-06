Two more Big Lots stores in Maryland are closing

More Big Lots stores in Maryland are closing.

In July, we told you about thefirst of the three, the store in Reisterstown near Cherry Hill Road, a store in Laurel, and a store in Lexington Park.

Now, we've learned that a store in Glen Burnie and a store in Bowie will also be closing.

The Glen Burnie store is located in the 6600 block of Governor Ritchie Highway and the Bowie store is located in the 4400 block of Mitchelville Road.

Big Lots said earlier this month it may have to close up to 40 locations nationwide by the end of the year, blaming declining sales.

Now, in a recent filing, we've learned that Big Lots is preparing to close 350 stores nationwide.