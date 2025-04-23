BGE honors national volunteer month

BGE employees are rolling up their sleeves this national volunteer month.

They are bringing their passion and 'good energy' into the community.

More than 90 employees volunteered with the 6th Branch, a Baltimore non-profit founded by military veterans, to plant pollinator gardens at Johnston Square Farm & Garden.

“We go beyond turning on their electricity," says Saba Idriss, a senior community relations specialist at BGE.

"But actually coming out and making a difference in the communities they live in. But also in the communities we live and work in as well.”

Since 2010, the sixth branch has turned over 20 acres into vibrant community spaces.

It’s a grassroots service — led by veterans.