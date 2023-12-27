Best team in football? Baltimore buzzing after Ravens’ Christmas night win

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — They're the talk of the town, they lead the league, and yes, they might be the best team in football right now.

Fans of the Baltimore Ravens have justifiably high hopes. They enjoyed their 12th win of the season Christmas night in San Francisco, giving them the best record in football.

With all the December gift-giving and getting, many are stocking up on more Ravens gear of their own over at Baltimore Sports and Novelty in Owings Mills, about five miles from the team's training facility.

Those fans included Ryan Cohen and mom Judi, adding a Roquan Smith jersey to Ryan's collection with a holiday gift card.

"I don’t think there’s anybody in the league that can beat us, or even put up a fight anymore. I think we’ve got all the pieces to win it all," Cohen told WMAR.

Fresh off the Ravens win, against a 49ers team which was allegedly better, it's hard not to share in that optimism. The team is getting hot at the exact right time with a five-game win streak. They are a league-best 12-3, including a 6-1 record on the road. The team's defense picked off MVP candidate quarterback Brock Purdy four times.

When the Ravens are this good, it's great for the business, which Jeffrey Katzen has owned for almost 22 years.

"The excitement of the big win yesterday has brought more people in, so that’s helped out," Katzen said, "and hopefully tomorrow we’ll have more people, and with the home game coming Sunday, the biggest game of the year, hopefully we’ll have more people come in."

It's a great time to be a Baltimore sports fan: the Orioles won a hundred games, and now the Ravens are atop the league.

Longtime customer Josh Beck is cautiously optimistic for the playoffs this January.

"I will say the 'best team in football' moniker is a little bit nerve-wracking, because the Ravens have always been a little bit better when they’re playing with something to prove," Beck said. "But I really like this team. I think they’re showing up."

The playoffs are on the horizon, but before that: two games in the regular season, both at home. A New Years' Eve matchup against the Dolphins, and a regular season finale the week after against the Steelers.