Ravens defeat 49ers 33-19 on Monday Night Football

It was a battle between two of the best on Monday Night Football as the Baltimore Ravens took on the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas night.

The game started off slow as no team had the edge right out the gate.

Baltimore got ball first and was immediately stopped by San Francisco's defense.

The first quarter ended with a score of 5-3 with the 49ers leading after a safety caused by Lamar Jackson after he tripped on an official in the endzone.

Baltimore would put up the first touchdown of the night off a 1 yard run by Gus Edwards after a Marlon Humphrey interception, his first of the season.

Ravens would go on to lead the game 10-5, later kicking a field goal after another interception by safety Kyle Hamilton, his second at that point of the game.

Hamilton would leave the game in the 4th quarter with a leg injury.

With a 13-5 lead, Baltimore held on until San Francisco drove down the field and capped off their possession with a Christian McCaffrey touchdown.

Leading 13-12 going into the second half, Baltimore's defense would continue to stand strong as they forced a quick three & out.

Jackson found Gus Edwards for a 41 yard gain on their first possession of the half and followed up the huge play with a 6 yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor to make it 23-12.

Brock Purdy would throw his 4th interception of the night to Patrick Queen, his first of the season, putting Jackson in position to hit Zay Flowers for a 9 yard touchdown pass to make the score 30-12.

With an injury to Purdy in the 4th, Sam Darnold would come into the game and lead a touchdown drive for the 49ers to make the game 33-19. Purdy would not return to the game even after he was cleared to come back.

San Francisco would force a three & out and comes back down the field, but would throw an interception to safety Marcus Williams in the red zone.

Jackson would knee it out and solidify the Ravens' 33-19 victory over San Francisco.

Baltimore will now take their focus to next week for their matchup against the Miami Dolphins, which would be a bout for the first place in the conference.