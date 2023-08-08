Bel Air man charged with assaulting officers during Delaware crash

MILTON, Del. — A Bel Air man was charged with attacking an officer while driving drunk and causing a crash in southern Delaware Monday evening.

It happened on Coastal Highway south of Broadkill Road at about 9:27 p.m., according to a Delaware State Police press release.

Kevin Jasovsky, 37, of Bel Air, was in a black Nissan Pathfinder that was found to have struck a marked car driven by a Delaware River & Bay Authority officer.

Jasovsky allegedly refused to get out of his car, tried to drive away, and injured an officer and a trooper when they got him out of the vehicle and took him to the ground.

Both the trooper and Jasovsky were taken to an area hospital for treatment and released later that evening.

Jasovsky was charged with second-degree assault of an officer, offensive touching of an officer, resisting arrest, DUI and traffic offenses. He was ordered held on $12,325 bond.