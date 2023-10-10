Bees buzzing right on University of Baltimore's campus...in a good way though

BALTIMORE — A lot of buzz on this one.....a beehive on a Baltimore skyscraper.

It's up on the 7th floor of the University of Baltimore Health Sciences research facility.

The showcase is part of the university's Campus Sustainability Month.

The goal is to improve the university's environment and how UMB is putting ideas into practice.

The man in charge of the bees says this is an experiment that has shown great success.

"Here we are in the middle of downtown. And this even just two boxes in here, it's so heavy with honey that it'd be difficult for just any one person to move. As far as I'm concerned they've done very, very well at this location," said Bill Castro of the Bee Friendly Apiary.

The bees honey is not harvested.

Instead, it's left alone for the bees to feed on to help the colony thrive.