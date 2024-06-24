'Bay to Baltimore' swim expected to take place on Tuesday

She plans to swim 24 miles in one day. 'Bay to Baltimore.' Katie Pumphrey's swim will start from Sandy Point and end at the Harborplace Amphitheater.

She is an ultra-marathon, open-water swimmer and, if she completes this journey, she will make history.

On her Instagram page, she says, "I have lived in Baltimore for 20 years and I have been dreaming about this swim for such a long time. I love this city & the amazing community here. I can’t wait to do a swim of this scale at home."

She got a taste of the water on Sunday morning as she jumped into the Inner Harbor as part of the Harbor Splash to celebrate the water being "swimmable."

She made announcement last month but had to wait for the perfect conditions to set a date. Weather could still impact her swim but right now it is set for Tuesday.

Two support boats provided by Freedom Boat Club will pilot the swim, to ensure it's successful.

Mr. Trash Wheel will join Pumphrey in the final mile of her swim.

She started swimming competitively at five years old, most notably completing the 4.4 mile Chesapeake Bay Swim in 2010. She also completed English Channel swims in 2015 and 2022.

You can learn more about her journey here and if you want to follow along with her in the water she has a tracker.

She will start the swim at 3 a.m. and is expected at the Inner Harbor between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.