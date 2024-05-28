Maryland woman swimming from Bay Bridge to Inner Harbor in 24-mile challenge

BALTIMORE — Maryland native and ultra marathon open water swimmer Katie Pumphrey is trying to make history.

She plans to attempt a 24-mile "Bay to Baltimore" swim from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge to Baltimore's Inner Harbor. She's doing this to celebrate the milestone of the harbor becoming swimmable.

“The Bay to Baltimore swim, in many ways, is my love letter to Baltimore City,” said Pumphrey. “I can’t wait to swim towards Baltimore, towards home, and truly celebrate this major milestone for our city. To be the first person on record to complete a swim of this scale in these waters is something I’ve dreamt about for years.”

The swim will start at Sandy Point State Park and finish at the Harborplace Amphitheater.

The United States Coast Guard, the best window is June 24-27, based on water temperatures and weather conditions.

Two support boats provided provided by Freedom Boat club will pilot the swim, to ensure it is successful.

Rounding out the final mile of the swim, Baltimore’s Mr. Trash Wheel will join the fleet and support Pumphrey.

Pumphrey starting swimming competitively at the age of five, most notable completing the 4.4 mile Chesapeake Bay Swim in 2010. She's also completed other open water swims like two English Channel swims in 2015 and 2022.

To support and learn more about the Bay to Baltimore Swim, click here.