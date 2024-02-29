Battle of Opioids: Baltimore Vs Walmart

BALTIMORE — Baltimore is putting its signature on a statewide settlement that is holding Walmart accountable for its part in the opioid crisis. The suit itself was filed in 2018 two years after its only Walmart closed in Port Covington.

The city is due a little over $7.2 million in damages on top of the $538,977.62 it received in a bankruptcy settlement last year from Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, one of the biggest manufacturers of pain pills in the U.S.

It is unknown at this time how the money will help Baltimoreans directly affected by opioids as Charm City remains one of the hardest hit by the pill epidemic. According to the Maryland Department of Health, Baltimore saw 699 deaths due to opioid intoxication in 2020 and 762 in 2021 respectively.

The city also has pending litigation with other manufacturers starting in September 2024.