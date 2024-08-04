Baltimore's parade was rained out over the weekend, Mayor Scott addressed key issues

BALTIMORE — A big storm rained on Baltimore’s parade over the weekend, as many people in Baltimore City and County lost power.

BGE stated as of 9 a.m. Sunday, 33,522 customers were without service, which means 1060 restoration jobs in locations across central Maryland.

According to a statement made Sunday morning, the gas and electric company expects "to restore service to 80% of customers by 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 4 and the vast majority of customers will be restored by 11:00 p.m. on Monday, August 5."

Mayor Scott held a press conference on Sunday to address the paramount issues left in the wake of the inclement weather.

As a result of the storm, Artscape performancesfor Friday and Saturday were canceled, which included the legendary Chaka Khan.

“Our emergency operations center was already activated for Artscape, and they quickly pivoted to storm response,” said Mayor Brandon Scott.

“Once it was safe to do so, city crews from multiple agencies immediately started working to clear roads. That work continued through the night and is ongoing through today.”

The mayor went on to say Baltimoreans without power need to exercise patience as over 200 trees need to be cleared from the roads and around 82 traffic signals are out. Scott urges all drivers to treat these signals and intersections like stop signs.

In addition, he says people should continue to report down trees, traffic disruptions, and other storm-related issues to 311. If using the 311 app, be sure to include a picture of the damage.