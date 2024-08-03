Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mayor Brandon Scott: 184 roads are completely blocked by down trees

GUF6N2UXwAAnH6d-2.jpeg
Erick Ferris/WMAR
GUF6N2UXwAAnH6d-2.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott says that hundreds of roads in Baltimore are blocked by downed trees caused by severe weather.

To be exact, 184 roads are completely blocked.

"We are actively monitoring the storm and have teams ready to deploy to clear roads once lightning clears the area," said Mayor Scott.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is still in effect.

Emergency Services and City leaders are urging residents to stay indoors.

Also, any downed trees and traffic signal outages should reported to 311.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices