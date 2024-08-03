Performances slated for Saturday night for Artscape have been canceled, says BOPA

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Office of Promotion and Arts announced Saturday that performances slated for tonight have been canceled due to inclement weather.

“Due to the presence of severally adverse weather conditions and out of an abundance of caution for attendances, performers and the staff who make Artscape possible, the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts has regrettably had to make the decision to cancel tonight’s performances on all stages.

Friday night, the legendary Chaka Khan was slated to perform, but rain delays inevitably led to a cancellation.

BOPA says that Artscape is usually a rain or shine event, but this evening's forecast is calling for dangerous conditions, and they are prioritizing safety.

They added that they are closely monitoring the weather for Sunday.