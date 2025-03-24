Baltimore's dirt-bike nonprofit launches Teen Center at Harborplace

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore group that's working to build "the world's first-ever dirt bike campus" is now also opening a youth center at Harborplace.

The B-360 Youth and Teen Center is being unveiled Tuesday in the Harborplace Pavilion.

It will host classes, offer training and homework/career support, and provide space for community partners - and will be B-360's first brick-and-mortar location.

The center will be temporary, as the Harbor Pavilion is set to be totally rebuilt by MCB Real Estate.

B-360 Senior Instructor Daron Harrell said in a press release:

I remember not being able to come to the Pavillion without my parents and having a curfew for downtown. Now we are creating a space just for kids and I had something to do with it.

Harborplace's new developer, David Bramble of MCB Real Estate, is praising the center as part of the vision that Harborplace "is a place that everyone in Baltimore is going to feel like belongs to them."

B-360 says it's also a "crucial first step" toward completing the groundbreaking dirt-bike park - which was earmarked for $3 million of federal funds after its campaign kickoff in 2022.

