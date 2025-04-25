Baltimore welcomes Artscape with mural project designed by over 30 artists

BALTIMORE — Downtown Baltimore is about to get a lot brighter.

The Baltimore Office of Promotion of Arts announced the muralists involved in their Urban Oasis project, a mural project that will revitalize the viaduct at Holliday and Saratoga Streets.

The murals will be nature-inspired and include elements of the city environment.

Over 30 artists and teams were selected to design and paint murals on the 43 pillars holding up the Jones Falls Expressway.

The murals are scheduled to be completed ahead of Artscape, May 24-25, but will remain after the festival is over.

In total, 44 of the columns will have murals when the artists are finished. Many of them are being repainted, while some are being painted for the first time.

When applications opened for the Urban Oasis Mural Project, organizers reached out to the original artists and invited them to apply.

Danamarie Hosler, Gary Mullen, Michael Kirby, and Ernest Shaw are all returning to paint new murals.

They are joined by the following artists and artist teams:



Adam Stab

Afr0delic

Barbara Thompson

Bilal Ahmad Farid X

Bridget Cimino

Camila Leão Lopes

Dirk Joseph Artworks

Gaia

George Hiromitsu Hubbard

Ground Zero Studio (Jordan Lawson)

Ham and Cheese Studio (Chelsea & Sami)

HOPE McCorkle

Ian Pearson

Insanely Dope Designs (Reginald Lewis)

Jenn Wait

Kid Balloon Studios (Bishear Allen)

LaToya Peoples

Liz Miller

MadeBySaba (Saba Hamidi)

Megan Lewis

Nether410

Pablo Machioli

Paige Orpin

Priyanka K

Public Art Innovations (Andy Dahl)

Red Swan (Lindy & Hanna)

Rosy Sunshine Consults

Rowan Bathurst

WGF Studio (Sarah Etherton)

The proposed murals include carnivorous plants, local wildlife, abstract shapes, mythical figures, and more.