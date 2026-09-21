Incarcerated man charged in 1986 Druid Hill Park cold case murder

BALTIMORE — A 67-year-old man has been arrested nearly 40 years after a woman was found shot to death in Baltimore's Druid Hill Park.

Teresa Ann Houck, 23, was found dead on Oct. 22, 1986 in the park; police at the time noted had been shot 3 times and may have been sexually assaulted. Her car was found 3 miles away on "The Block," a district known for adult entertainment, where police documents say Houck worked as a dancer at a club.

The killing went unsolved for decades. In 2005, DNA evidence was entered into CODIS, the FBI's national DNA database. Then, in September of last year, a routine search of the Maryland DNA database returned a hit on DNA collected that July.

David Alexander Williams was identified as a match for DNA collected from Houck. Court records show Williams was already convicted earlier this year in a separate murder: a life sentence plus additional time for killing his wife in Abingdon in 2025.

"What began as an unspeakable act of violence, with evidence of an apparent sexual assault, ultimately provided the critical lead that allowed investigators to identify a suspect and bring this case before the courts." Ivan Bates, the Baltimore City State's Attorney, said in a written statement.

"This arrest is a testament to the relentless determination of our law enforcement partners and the advancements in forensic technology that continue to give new hope to families who have waited decades for answers."

In a May interview with police, court documents show Williams denied any complicity in Houck's murder. After a bond hearing last week, he is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14.

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