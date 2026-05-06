Baltimore truck driver recovering after United Airlines jet clips his tractor trailer near Newark Airport

A Baltimore truck driver is recovering at home after surviving a plane clipping his tractor trailer.

Baltimore trucker recovering after plane clips his truck Baltimore trucker recovering after plane clips his truck

Warren Boardley Jr. was driving on the New Jersey Turnpike Sunday when investigators say a United Airlines jet struck his truck while approaching Newark Airport.

Today, his father said Boardley is dealing with headaches, trouble sleeping, and emotional distress after the crash.

Boardley’s attorney says the family is looking into possible negligence and believes pilot error may have played a role in the plane flying so low over the highway.

They have asked United Airlines and federal agencies to preserve evidence as the NTSB continues its investigation.

