Baltimore to receive Ohio train derailment wastewater; city leaders apprehensive

BALTIMORE — The Back River Water Treatment Plant has been the subject of much controversy.

There was an explosion last week that forced evacuations.

Permit violations and reports of sewage discharge had the plant under state control for nearly a year.

Now a new challenge, instead of taking criticism, they'll be taking on water.

"We understand and know that the EPA and MDA chose the back water treatment plant because the plant can handle their pretreated wastewater," said Mayor Brandon Scott.

The mayor and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski shared news that Clean Harbors Environmental Services will be moving contaminated water here from East Palestine Ohio, following that train derailment in February.

The explosion that followed, led to tons of soil being contaminated along with millions of gallons of water.

675,000 gallons of that water will end up here.

"We want to make sure that our residents have every confidence that if this is going to happen, it's done safely," said Olszewski.

Families still living in the Ohio town have concerns of their own and they voiced them at their 6th town hall meeting.

While the EPA says the water is safe to drink, some still have their doubts.

Jessica Conner lives about 500 feet from the train tracks.

Her family is still drinking bottled water.

"We want to stay, but only want to stay if it's safe and I think their area a lot of inconsistencies in the information given out by the EPA and the government agencies," Conner explained.

Here in Maryland, Scott and Olszewski are determined to make sure the process goes smoothly.

"Our teams will be joining with the mayor's team to ensure that we are asking many questions as we can pushing for the public to have as much information and for there to be appropriate oversight and testing," Olszewski added.

