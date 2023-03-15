Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fiery Explosion reported at Back River Waste Water Treatment Plant in Dundalk

Fire and explosion at Back River Waste Water Treatment Plant
Baltimore County Fire Department
Fire and explosion at Back River Waste Water Treatment Plant<br/>
Fire and explosion at Back River Waste Water Treatment Plant
Posted at 12:00 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 12:51:19-04

DUNDALK, Md. — An explosion and fire has been reported at the Back River Waste Water Treatment Plant in Dundalk.

Baltimore County Fire Department has confirmed a two-alarm fire at the plant, and says evacuations are in progress. All employees have been accounted for and there are no injuries.

The department says the fire is being fueled by gas, and thermal oil is burning from the silo.

The plant, on Eastern Avenue, was taken over by the state last summer after environmental concerns raised by repeated sewer discharge.

This is a breaking story. Stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices