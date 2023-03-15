Fiery Explosion reported at Back River Waste Water Treatment Plant in Dundalk

DUNDALK, Md. — An explosion and fire has been reported at the Back River Waste Water Treatment Plant in Dundalk.

Baltimore County Fire Department has confirmed a two-alarm fire at the plant, and says evacuations are in progress. All employees have been accounted for and there are no injuries.

The department says the fire is being fueled by gas, and thermal oil is burning from the silo.

The plant, on Eastern Avenue, was taken over by the state last summer after environmental concerns raised by repeated sewer discharge.

2-alarm commercial building fire w explosion, 8200 block of Eastern Ave., 21224 at the Synagro wastewater treatment plant. Gas-fed fire has caused unstable areas in the building. Evacuation in progress. PIO en route. DT 1126 EA pic.twitter.com/Oy67PUM9YO — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) March 15, 2023