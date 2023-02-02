Baltimore teen charged in multiple squeegee related incidents due in court

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore teen who police say is known to frequently squeegee downtown is due in court Thursday for allegedly robbing a store at gunpoint and stealing a bottle of windex last October.

According to court documents Antonio Mackey, 19, was caught on surveillance footage pulling a gun and threatening a store clerk in the unit block of E. Baltimore Street.

The clerk told police he recognized the teen from seeing him wash cars. The suspect reportedly left his mail at the store counter following the robbery, which identified him as Mackey.

Officers went looking where he normally squeegeed at the intersection of Lombard and President Streets.

Once located, police searched Mackey but found no gun so they let him go.

Upon learning more information from the clerk, police obtained an arrest warrant charging Mackey with a series of crimes including armed robbery, assault, and handgun violations.

Months earlier, on July 7, Mackey was allegedly involved in a separate violent incident while squeegeeing at the corner of Conway and Light Streets, hours before Timothy Reynolds was shot and killed during an altercation with another squeegee teen.

A driver reported being stopped at the traffic light and being prevented from leaving by Mackey and another individual with a squeegee.

Both apparently started spraying the victim's vehicle without his consent. When he attempted to waive them off, Mackey allegedly broke the victim's windshield wiper while yelling profanities and brandishing part of a gun.

The victim was finally able to drive away to a nearby hotel garage and call 911.

As police arrived on scene Mackey began running away through that same garage, but was eventually captured on the top floor.

The victim told officers about a backpack Mackey had been wearing that was later found in a trash can in the garage.

Inside that backpack was a squeegee stick and what turned out to be a BB gun. Police said they also found two live .380 ammunition rounds, which Mackey was prohibited from having.

Police ultimately charged Mackey with second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property. He's scheduled to appear in court for that case on Friday, February 3.

Online court records show that last August Mackey was convicted and given a 60 day suspended jail sentence for another destruction of property incident in June of 2022.