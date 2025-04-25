Baltimore students pedal for a purpose in annual fundraiser

BALTIMORE — Students at Redeemer Parish Day School in Baltimore are raising money for the Johns Hopkins Children's Center through their annual bike-riding fundraiser.

This marks the 11th year the students have participated in "Pedals for Pediatrics," an event that combines outdoor activity with charitable giving.

Third-grade students took on special responsibilities during the event, serving as the "road crew" to ensure safety for all participants.

"We're gonna be like showing kids which way they go, make sure they don't go the wrong way and like crash their bikes," said one of the student road crew members.

The young participants understand the significance of their efforts beyond just having fun on bikes.

"I think this is special because you can like it warms your heart because you know you're raising money for something that's really going to help someone and you can like just picture it in your brain like it can make a child that's sick get better," said another student.

Area pre-schools have raised more than $100,000 to support childhood cancer research through this initiative.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.