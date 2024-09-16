Baltimore settles opioid lawsuit with Johnson & Johnson

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City has settled another opioid lawsuit and this time it's with Johnson & Johnson.

The details of the settlement weren't disclosed.

This news comes a week after the city settled with the Walgreens Pharamacy and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Baltimore sued "Big Pharma" - multiple major manufacturers and distributors of pharmaceuticals - and claimed that the companies took part in "fraudulent and reckless marketing of opioids."

The city has gotten $402 million from drug companies so far, after three prior settlements.

Teva will pay the city $80 million.

RELATED: Walgreens, Teva Pharmaceuticals settle with Baltimore in opioid lawsuit

The full terms of the Walgreens agreement will be made public on October 3.

The city will put $5 million of the funds toward promoting the "988" suicide/crisis hotline, $3 million toward the Penn North Recovery Center, and $2 million toward BMore Power, as agreed on in the settlement.

Teva will make an initial payment of $35 million by the end of the year, and the rest by July 1, 2025.