Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore settles opioid lawsuit with Johnson & Johnson

Johnson and Johnson
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Chris O'Meara/AP
FILE - This Oct. 16, 2012 file photo shows the Johnson & Johnson logo on a package of Band-Aids, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results on Tuesday, July 14, 2015. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Johnson and Johnson
Posted

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City has settled another opioid lawsuit and this time it's with Johnson & Johnson.

The details of the settlement weren't disclosed.

This news comes a week after the city settled with the Walgreens Pharamacy and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Baltimore sued "Big Pharma" - multiple major manufacturers and distributors of pharmaceuticals - and claimed that the companies took part in "fraudulent and reckless marketing of opioids."

The city has gotten $402 million from drug companies so far, after three prior settlements.

Teva will pay the city $80 million.

RELATED: Walgreens, Teva Pharmaceuticals settle with Baltimore in opioid lawsuit

The full terms of the Walgreens agreement will be made public on October 3.

The city will put $5 million of the funds toward promoting the "988" suicide/crisis hotline, $3 million toward the Penn North Recovery Center, and $2 million toward BMore Power, as agreed on in the settlement.

Teva will make an initial payment of $35 million by the end of the year, and the rest by July 1, 2025.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices