Teva Pharmaceuticals to pay Baltimore $80M to settle opioid lawsuit

BALTIMORE — Major drug company Teva will pay Baltimore City $80 million to settle claims that it helped fuel the city's opioid crisis.

Baltimore sued "Big Pharma" - multiple major manufacturers and distributors of pharmaceuticals - and claimed that the companies took part in "fraudulent and reckless marketing of opioids."

The city has gotten $322.5 million from drug companies so far, after three prior settlements.

Allergan and CVS each agreed to pay $45 million, while Cardinal Health settled for $152.5 million.

The city notes that it's getting more money by suing the drug companies alone. Baltimore has gotten more than three times the amount it would have if it had joined in on national or global settlements with the drug companies, according to today's press release.

The city will put $5 million of the funds toward promoting the "988" suicide/crisis hotline, $3 million toward the Penn North Recovery Center, and $2 million toward BMore Power, as agreed on in the settlement.

The rest of the funds will be distributed through an Opioid Restitution Fund that Mayor Brandon Scott ordered to create on Aug. 29.

The remaining defendants in the lawsuit will proceed to trial on Sept. 16, the city said.

Teva will make an initial payment of $35 million by the end of the year, and the rest by July 1, 2025.

Mayor Brandon Scott said the Teva settlement "marks another major victory for the City of Baltimore and further validates our decision to carry on in the fight to hold these companies accountable."

