City reaches $45 million opioid settlement

The City of Baltimore on Monday announced it had reached a $45 million settlement to end ongoing opioid litigation against Allergan.

Allergan is a pharmaceutical company that now operates under the parent company AbbVie.

In a statement from the City announcing the settlement, they say that the two opioid drugs produced by Allergan, Kadian and Norco, "made up less than half a percent of the opioids sent to Baltimore pharmacies."

Allergan will pay out the entirety of the settlement amount in 30 days.

"We are committed to ensuring that every penny of this and any other amount recovered is put to its most effective and best use to combat the opioid epidemic in Baltimore City at all levels," says Mayor Brandon Scott.

The Mayor has also announced that the City will create a board to oversee how the money from the settlement is spent.

The lawsuit was filed back in 2018 against several companies, including Johnson & Johnson and Purdue Pharma, which are still ongoing.