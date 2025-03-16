Baltimore County officer shot in police station parking lot released from hospital

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore County Police officer shot in the line of duty Thursday was released from Shock Trauma Sunday afternoon.

The officer underwent emergency surgery after a gunman opened fire in the parking lot of the Baltimore County Police Department's Wilkens Precinct.

Fellow officers, family members, and medical staff including the Baltimore County EMTs responsible for transporting the officer on Thursday, lined up outside the hospital to greet the wounded seven-year veteran as they headed home to continue their recovery. Police officer release

Two other veteran officers, Smith and Wright, who happened to also be in the parking lot at the time, returned fire striking the alleged shooter.

Police have not revealed the suspect's name or a potential motive for the shooting. At last check they too were hospitalized for gunshot wounds to the lower body.