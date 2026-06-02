BALTIMORE — If you’re in the city on a nice Sunday evening, chances are you’ll probably see them.

But you’ll hear them first.

While some regard riding dirt bikes as a tradition in Baltimore, others see it as a dangerous nuisance.

Baltimore Police renew efforts to crackdown on illegal dirt bikes this summer Baltimore police continue efforts to crackdown on dirt bikes in city

That includes the Baltimore Police Department, which is renewing its efforts to crack down on the issue as the summer heats up.

“We’re really taking a much broader approach to attack it from every avenue,” Captain Ryan Lee said. “We’re hearing over and over again from the citizens and the community members that they’re unhappy, they don’t feel safe. It’s causing not just livability but other concerns on the roadway.”

Not only are they listening, he says they’re taking action.

Community tips led investigators to seizing 9 dirt bikes and ATVs at Herring Run Park on Sunday. A total of 11 illegal vehicles were taken by police over the weekend.

“We’re expecting more enforcement, more seizures, in the weeks to come,” Captain Lee said.

It’s illegal to drive an unlicensed dirt bike within city limits. It’s also illegal to sell fuel for them and signs that say as much have begun popping up on gas station windows.

WMAR-2 News (Kristi Harper) Notices that it's illegal to sell fuel for dirt bikes in Baltimore City have begun popping up at gas stations, like this one on Harford Road.

Not only can they cause headaches, Lee also points out the culture is associated with other crimes.

But as long as Lakia Reed has lived in Baltimore, they've been around. She remembers seeing the 12 o'clock boys riding their dirt bikes on Sundays.

“I remember them coming by Carroll Park. As a child, we would always stand by the street and watch them perform and everything,” Lakia Reed said. “At that age, I didn’t realize how dangerous it was.”

She understands why there may need to be more police enforcement, and has personally even pulled over while driving to let groups of dirt bike riders pass for fear of dangerous consequences, but questions how successful it could really be.

“I feel like they’re always going to find a way around it, and I wish that they actually had somewhere that they could go,” she said.

The police department has a dedicated Dirt Bike Violator Tip Line that you can call or text at 443-902-4474, or email at dirtbiketips@baltimorepolice.org.

They are actively looking for any information related to dirt bikes, including suspects and storage locations.

