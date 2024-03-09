Baltimore Police investigate armed robbery and sexual assault of a student walking to school

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating an armed robbery and sexual assault of a student who was on their way to school.

It happened Friday, just before 9:50 a.m. Officers were called to the 3000 block of Tioga Parkway.

When police arrived, they were met by a girl who said she was approached by a man wearing all-black clothing and a mask.

The victim says the man pulled out a gun, told her to lift her shirt, and groped her. He also told her to pull down her pants.

Police say the suspect took the girl’s backpack and $24 before running away in an unknown direction.

A short time later, ConneXions charter school sent out a letter to parents stating that "A female student was robbed and sexually assaulted on the way to school today. Staff immediately responded once they were informed and contacted City School Police."

The letter further states that the school is working with the family and will continue to assist police as authorities investigate.

March 8, 2024



Dear ConneXions community,



I wanted you to hear from me about an incident that happened today in the neighborhood near our school.



A female student was robbed and sexually assaulted on the way to school today. Staff immediately responded once they were informed and contacted City School Police. We are working with the family and will continue to assist police as they investigate and, hopefully, bring the perpetrator to justice.



We would like to remind you to talk to your children about being aware of their surroundings. We also encourage students to walk with a buddy when traveling to and from school. If your child is approached by someone he or she does not know, please tell your child to walk away quickly and let school staff or family know as soon as possible.



The safety of our students and staff is our top priority at ConneXions. Please call 443-984-1418 if you have any additional questions or concerns.



Sincerely,



Sidney Brooks



Principal



ConneXions: A Community Based Arts School







Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2466.