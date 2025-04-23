Baltimore photographer's journey from Uprising to Global Impact

BALTIMORE — A West Baltimore photographer who captured powerful images during the 2015 Baltimore Uprising is now using his skills to drive positive change both locally and globally.

Jermaine Gibbs was primarily known for his wedding photography before April 27, 2015, when he heard on the radio about unrest at Mondawmin Mall. Grabbing his camera, he headed to the scene, where he witnessed the beginning of what would become known as the Baltimore Uprising.

“I remember seeing police grabbing teenagers and just police forming a line,” Gibbs says. “It was literally right as school was letting out around 3 p.m. And you just seen hundreds of police. And again, I've never seen anything like this in my lifetime.”

As tensions escalated in his hometown, Gibbs made a conscious decision to document a different narrative than what was dominating national headlines.

“I decided to shine a positive light on Baltimore, because it was already so many negative things,” he says. “Let me show the people in neighborhoods cleaning up. Let me show the people being community.”

For 12 consecutive days, Gibbs photographed the streets from sunrise to sunset. His powerful images gained international attention and were eventually acquired by the Smithsonian.

“This was just the passion inside of me that understood that don't miss this golden opportunity of documenting history because 20 years from now, I can show my kids, my grandchildren, this is what happened in Baltimore,” he says.

His work during the uprising led to an invitation to photograph in Ghana, an experience that transformed his perspective and inspired him to establish H.O.P.E. Missions, a nonprofit whose name stands for “Help Open People’s Eyes.”

“That [trip] set the tone for opening up my eyes to see things in a different light,” said Gibbs.

Back in Baltimore, Gibbs has opened a co-working studio for creatives. This Friday, the studio will host its inaugural exhibit, “Rising: Baltimore After Freddie Gray,” featuring his photographs from the 2015 uprising. Several people captured in his images will attend to share their stories and participate in a community discussion.

“It’s just a celebration of coming together, and also a Q&A. Where were you at, what was you thinking, what change do you see has happened between now and then, and where do you see Baltimore going in another 10 years?” says Gibbs.

The event will include food, music and an auction of limited-edition photo books, with proceeds benefiting H.O.P.E. Missions. Tickets are free and can be reserved here.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.