Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott to make 'State of the City' address

BALTIMORE — After a weekend plagued by violence, Baltimore city Mayor Brandon Scott will be making his state of the city address Monday night.

Several of the topics the mayor plans to cover include ways of helping young people in the city such as safety, education, and community programs.

Mayor Scott will lead off a “State of the City Day” with a public safety roundtable at 9:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Baltimore city State’s Attorney Ivan Bates, Baltimore city Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, the community organization “We Are Us,” as well as church leaders, are all expected to be in attendance.

It’s at this meeting where the mayor will announce new public safety initiatives to help reduce violent crime.

After last week's incident in which two teens were shot during a fight where 250 young people had gathered at the Inner Harbor and now three young people shot over the weekend, along with a 12-year-old who was shot and killed, the mayor is expected to address youth violence and a youth curfew.

MORE: Three Young Adults Shot in Southeast Baltimore

MORE: 12-year-old Killed in South Baltimore Shooting

At lunchtime, the mayor will meet with Baltimore City Council members to preview his state of the city address in which he plans to talk about programs focused on improving equity, economic security, public safety, as well as youth and neighborhoods.

Then, the mayor will meet with Baltimore Housing and Community Development Commissioner Alice Kennedy, to talk about ways the city is making housing more affordable and homeownership more attainable.

Mayor Scott's state of the city day ends with him making his speech at the Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center in Cherry Hill.

The State of the City address will be made in front of city officials and community leaders at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

While the mayor will have two press conferences throughout the day, his office said he will not do any interviews following the State of the City address Monday night.