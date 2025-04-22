Baltimore man accused of impersonating police officer

BOWIE, Md. — Maryland State Police have arrested a Baltimore man for allegedly impersonating a police officer.

Antonieo Cole, 60, is charged with one count of impersonating a police officer and one count of illegal possession of ammunition.

This stems from an incident on April 20 when officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired tags in Bowie.

Police say they saw several items in the car resembling law-enforcement gear, including a bulletproof vest labeled "POLICE," a duty belt with loaded magazines, handcuffs, pepper spray, a baton and a BB gun.

Investigation revealed Cole allegedly pretended to be a security guard and had a fake police badge and identification.

He is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.