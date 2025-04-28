Baltimore leaders rally on Workers' Memorial Day after DPW deaths

A call to keep workers safe.

Local leaders and union workers gathered on what is nationally known as Workers' Memorial Day.

It is meant to highlight workplace deaths and injuries.

They said current safety regulations and enforcement are inadequate, referencing the deaths of two DPW workers last year, one from heat-related causes and the other hit by a truck.

"We know that we've had workers die at DPW and that we've had over 1600 injuries in 5 years in the sanitation department at DPW," says City Council President Zeke Cohen.

"And while we know from the inspector general's report from the report that Cubb did that, these injuries are preventable."

On Monday's city council agenda, lawmakers are asking that Workers' Memorial Day be recognized.