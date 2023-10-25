Baltimore landmark repurposed into city health center

BALTIMORE — It's served Baltimore's needs for nearly 150 years.

A revitalization effort, and a new tenant, means it continues to do so.

On Wednesday Baltimore City officials cut the ribbon on the Center for Health Care and Healthy Living in West Baltimore.

It was built in the 1870s as the Hebrew Orphan Asylum, a safe haven for Jewish immigrants, later becoming West Baltimore General Hospital before closing in the 1980s.

Now the renovated space will be a neighborhood health facility offering things like maternal and child health, youth services, and chronic disease prevention.