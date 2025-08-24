Trump responds to Maryland Governor on Truth Social: 'If Wes Moore needs help, I will send in the troops'

BALTIMORE — President Donald Trump has responded to Governor Wes Moore's invite to a public safety walk in Baltimore.

The Commander In Chief, in a Sunday morning Truth Social Post, didn't seem very inclined to accept the offer.

"If Wes Moore needs help, I will send in the troops, which is being done in nearby DC, and quickly cleanup the crime," Trump wrote.

It was the National Guard's deployment to D.C. that initially prompted the two leaders to engage in a war of words.

Last week during a speech at Pimlico Race Track, Moore suggested Trump keep Baltimore's name out of his mouth, if he wasn't willing to help solve the crime problem.

Trump fired back calling Moore's record on crime "a very bad one."

The President highlighted zero homicides in the nation's capital since announcing a federal takeover.

"When it is like that in Baltimore, I will proudly walk the streets with the failing, because of crime, Governor of Maryland," Trump said. "Stop talking and get to work Wes, I'll then see you on the streets!"

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 08.24.25 10:12 AM EST pic.twitter.com/jcTchgHz7r — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 24, 2025

While Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott have often touted, a sharp decrease in homicides and shootings, Trump cited recent reports that shows Charm City remains one of the most dangerous place to live in the country.

Moore has stated numerous times, he would not authorize the Maryland National Guard to lower city crime.

"Deploying the National Guard for municipal policing purposes is not sustainable, scalable, constitutional, or respectful," Moore posted on X.

While publicly debating about the National Guard, the two men began trading insults about the legitimacy of Moore's Bronze Star from his prior military service in Afghanistan between 2005-2006.

"Did Wes Moore, the Governor of Maryland, lie about getting a Bronze Star," Trump asked.

Moore replied with a response from Grok, X's AI chatbot.

Although Grok confirmed Moore received the Bronze Star, he was not officially awarded the honor until 2024, despite already claiming to have earned one.

Moore escalated the feisty Twitter exchange by alluding to past accusations of Trump avoiding the Vietnam War draft over bone spurs.

President Bone Spurs will do anything to get out of walking – even if that means spouting off more lies about the progress we’re making on public safety in Maryland.



Hey Donald, we can get you a golf cart if that makes things easier. Just let my team know. — Wes Moore (@iamwesmoore) August 24, 2025

Trump has long denied those allegations.