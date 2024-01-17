Baltimore gets ready for plunging temperatures after early week snowfall

BALTIMORE — It's the kind of cold that just goes right through you.

Temperatures are expected to plunge into the teens, well below freezing overnight into Wednesday, just after the Baltimore area got its first major snowfall in years.

Folks around town got out just before the major drop.

"I love sliding down to the hill," five-year-old Bron Bauer told WMAR on his way to his second time sledding Tuesday in Rodgers Forge.

Dad Jordy and Mom Sarah took him out just before sunset, and the evening freeze.

"Cranking the heat and the fireplace, and staying inside," said Jordy Bauer, "I think it's going to be twelve degrees. We won't be outside, that's for sure."

The clearing efforts were out in full force around the area during the day. On Tuesday night, the threat becomes the forecasted temperature plunge, and water is already on the road.

Nanaaya Boaten, a fourth-grade teacher in Anne Arundel County, drove to Baltimore for dinner early Tuesday evening.

"The roads have been clear for the most part," Boaten described, "so it wasn't that bad of a drive."

On Wednesday, Anne Arundel students are scheduled for a 2-hour early dismissal, students will engage in real-time (synchronous) virtual instruction with their teachers tomorrow. Schools will begin instruction at 9 or 9:15 a.m.

Now, with the threat of slippery roads and sidewalks, folks will be cautious, but many are grateful for the winter wonderland on Tuesday.

"Just cool that we finally got some snow it feels like 20-30 years ago it snowed a lot in Baltimore," Bauer continued, "and now it seems like it's hit or miss every other year. And so, we don't want a lot of it, but enough for him to go sledding a couple times is cool."