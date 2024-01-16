Watch Now
List of Winter School Delays for Wednesday, January 17

Posted at 2:44 PM, Jan 16, 2024
BALTIMORE — Maryland's first big snowfall of the winter resulted in all area schools closing Tuseday.

With winter weather conditions expected to stick around and potential overnight freezing, school districts around the state are already announcing delays for Wednesday, January 17.

Here is a list of schools delayed so far:

  • Harford County Public Schools - 2 hour delay
  • Cecil County Public Schools - 2 hour delay
  • Towson University - Opening at 10am

We will continue to update this list as districts make their decisions.

