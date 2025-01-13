Baltimore father who shot and killed mother of unborn child pleads guilty

BALTIMORE — The family of a pregnant woman slain in Northeast Baltimore is one step closer to getting justice.

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates released a statement Monday saying that Jaymyra Burrell's killer, Malik McCormick, has entered a guilty plea.

Burrell was only 19 years old when she was gunned down in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue on December 4, 2022.

Charging documents revealed that McCormick, who was the father of Burrell's unborn child, was supposed to pick up Burrell to get some food.

Police said that McCormick initially told detectives that he hadn't seen Burrell in two days, but a witness stated that McCormick had confessed to killing Burrell. Evidence of domestic abuse was also recovered.

Multiple records revealed McCormick took Burrell to the 5600 block of Woodmont Court and shot her numerous times with a 9mm handgun. He later fled in his mother's vehicle.

Nathaniel Burrell told WMAR that Jaymyra was gunned down just feet away from his door.

"I was in bed and my mother came to the window and said 'Look at all of those police cars out there', and I saw all of the police out there," he remembered.

McCormick was discovered months later during a police traffic stop in South Charleston, West Virginia.

Law enforcement quickly discovered McCormick had an outstanding warrant for Jaymyra's murder.

He was extradited from West Virginia to Baltimore to face murder charges.

“This case powerfully conveys the tragic consequences of intimate partner violence, representing an unimaginable loss for the loved ones of Jaymyra Burrell. I applaud ASA Megan Gallo for securing a guilty plea from the defendant, resulting in a lengthy sentence that will spare the family the additional trauma of a trial. While this resolution cannot reverse the harm inflicted, it stands as an essential step toward healing and ensuring that justice is served for both Ms. Burrell and her unborn child,” said State’s Attorney Bates.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.