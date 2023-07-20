Man charged with murder of 19-year-old pregnant woman in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The search for justice may be over in the shooting death of 19-year-old Jaymyra Burrell.

Baltimore Police say an arrest was made in connection to the incident.

It all began on December 4, 2022 around 3:00am, officers were called to the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue for reports of multiple shots being fired.

When they arrived, they located a young woman, later identified as Burrell, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nathaniel Burrell, Jaymyra's father, said she was gunned down just feet away from his front door.

"I was in bed and my mother came to the window and said 'look at all of those police cars out there', and I saw all of the police out there," he remembered.

Months later, deputies from the Kanawha Coutny Sheriff's Office discovered the suspect, 22-year-old Malik McCormick, while conducting a traffic stop in South Charleston, West Virginia.

Baltimore City Police Department

During the stop, law enforcement quickly found out McCormick had an outstanding warrant for Jaymyra's murder.

On Tuesday, McCormick was extradited from West Virginia to Baltimore where he is currently being held at Central Booking.

He is charged with first degree murder and various handgun violations.