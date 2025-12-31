Baltimore County volunteer fire department fights for new facility funding

BOWLEYS QUARTERS, Md. — The Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Department is fighting for county support to build a new facility after Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier advised in writing that no funding is available in either the current or next budget cycle.

The volunteer fire department, which serves thousands of families responding to emergencies across eastern Baltimore County, held an emergency meeting Tuesday with several community leaders to address the ongoing failure to fund a new fire station and community center.

"I do get concerned about the financial constraints of what goes on in the county right now," said Joe Sines.

The county executive's decision removes the project from consideration, prompting the community to gather elected officials from the county and state levels.

Josh Sines, president of the Essex Middle River Civic Council, questioned where tax revenue is being allocated.

"There is a big question that comes into play, then is where are our tax revenue dollars going to in the county? They have increased we have accepted quite a bit of new development in this area. for that, we should be getting the infrastructure we need," Sines said.

The current facility where volunteers operate is actually a house and cannot accommodate the growing department's needs.

Shannon Stallings, chief of the Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Department, explained the space limitations.

"I want to put in an EMS transport unit, I don't have the room, I don't have the room for two more personnel, I don't have the room the ambulance, I don't have room for storage and the equipment," Stallings said.

During the meeting, Stallings shared a 15-minute video showing the living conditions volunteers must work in, including limited overnight accommodations, limited shower and hygiene facilities, shared personal living spaces, limited space for fire apparatus and gear, and the lack of ADA compliant accommodations.

"These are the people that you depend on when you are at your worst spot, and you know for them to be coming from those types of conditions its obvious that we could be doing a lot better," Sines said.

A new facility would cost just over $19 million. The department is asking the county to help with $1.5 million over the course of 30 years.

"We're not limited, and we're not asking for somebody to stroke a check. We're asking for you to steer us in the right direction that we need to go to find the money to make this happen," Stallings said.

If the fire department receives the requested support, it will move to the next phase in the project. Officials say without the financial support, the volunteer fire station won't last much longer in its current state.

