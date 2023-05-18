Baltimore County school board votes to close Golden Ring Middle School

BALTIMORE COUNTY. MD. — The Baltimore County school board is making some changes in addition to electing a new superintendent, the board also voted to close one of the county's middle schools.

The board decided on Thursday evening to close Golden Ring Middle School. It says the decision was inevitable given the conditions of the building.

The middle school is one of the schools in the district suffering from overcrowding. The building, which was built in the 1930s, is also in poor condition.

The board is also working on a boundary study that will re-zone students to different schools within the district ahead of the opening of the new Northeast Middle School that is being built.

The new school is set to open in 2024.

Students currently attending Golden Ring Middle School will continue to do so until the end of the 2023-24 school year. The school board will vote to finalize the boundary study decision on Tuesday, June 13.

