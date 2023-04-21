Baltimore County plans to close Golden Ring Middle School due to overcrowding

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County is planning to close Golden Ring Middle School in hopes of reducing class overcrowding.

Schools superintendent Darryl Williams notified the County Board of Education of the decision at their Wednesday meeting.

It's part of an ongoing boundary adjustment impacting middle schools in the central and northeast parts of the county.

Part of the plan is for the new Pine Grove and Northeast Area Middle Schools to take on some capacity in order to relieve others in the area of overcrowding.

If all goes according to plan, Golden Ring would close by the 2024 – 2025 school year.

At that point all 900 students currently attending there would be assigned to different schools.

The Board will hold a public hearing on the proposal at 6:30pm on May 3 at Eastern Technical High School.

An official vote will be held May 16. Then on June 13, the board will vote on new boundary line recommendations.

Here's a list of other schools that could potentially be affected.



Cockeysville Middle School

Dumbarton Middle School

New Northeast Area Middle School

Loch Raven Academy

Middle River Middle School

Parkville Middle School

Perry Hall Middle School

Ridgely Middle School

Stemmers Run Middle School

The Golden Ring Middle building on Kenwood Avenue is expected to be repurposed once closed.