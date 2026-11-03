Baltimore County Council passes tax credit to boost maritime manufacturing at Sparrows Point

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The Baltimore County Council has passed Bill 100-26, legislation that creates a personal property tax credit designed to attract maritime manufacturing investment to the county.

The bill, titled an act concerning "Personal Property Tax Credits for Eligible Maritime Manufacturing Property," was introduced by request of the County Executive and Councilmembers Todd K. Crandell, David Marks and Julian E. Jones, Jr.

County Executive Kathy Klausmeier praised the Council's action in a statement following the vote.

"I thank the County Council for passing this legislation to attract maritime manufacturing investment, create good-paying jobs and strengthen Baltimore County's economy. This tax credit builds on Sparrows Point's proud industrial history and helps position our county for the next generation of manufacturing," Klausmeier said in a statement.

The County Executive said the measure is expected to unlock major private investment in the region.

"The legislation will enable investments like Anduril's planned $3.7 billion facility, which is expected to create more than 3,100 permanent jobs and generate over $2 billion in annual economic output. The impact will reach beyond the facility itself, creating opportunities for local businesses, workers and families across our region," Klausmeier said in a statement sent to 2 News.

Under the legislation, there is a property tax credit of 100% against all county personal property taxes imposed on eligible maritime manufacturing property used in the foreign trade zone, pursuant to § 9-231 of the Tax-Property Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.

The measure builds on the county's earlier efforts to spur waterfront development. In December of 2025, the Baltimore County Council passed and the County Executive approved real and personal property tax credits to promote the development of marine terminals that handle container cargo through Bill 88-25.

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Supporters point to the area's deep industrial roots. During World War II, the Sparrows Point Shipyard built ships for the U.S. Maritime Commission's Emergency Shipbuilding Program, including the well-known Liberty ships, and helped to rebuild the British Merchant Navy. At the height of World War II, Bethlehem Steel employed approximately 36,000 people in its Sparrows Point facilities.

The act, having been passed by the affirmative vote of five members of the County Council, will take effect 14 days from the date of its enactment.

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