Baltimore community honors the life of young mother killed in mass shooting

BALTIMORE — Baltimore is remembering the life of 23-year-old Maya Morton who was killed in a mass shooting over the weekend.

Her two children were also injured and still recovering.

A vigil was held Thursday night to honor her life.

She was a mom of two, a daughter, and a sister. People came together down the street from where it happened to mourn the loss and show their love.

Balloons lifted into the night sky in remembrance of Morton who was shot near the intersection of Pennsylvania and Laurens Avenue last weekend.

It was a simple drive to pick up dinner when the bullets flew into her car, later claiming her life.

With her, were her two children, a three-year-old who was injured from the crash and a 2-month-old who was injured from a gunshot wound.

"I want people to know that they broke my family, they broke my heart and the people around her, the people who love her," said Maya’s sister Shay Morton.

Maya's sister spoke out in pain, seeking to find those who ended her sister's life.

"This killing was senseless and this killing hit home for me, and I can't speak for no other one, but like I really want justice for my little sister and I’m going to get it,” said Shay.

The shooting also claimed the life of 42-year-old Gerald Fowlkes who was standing on the sidewalk in the same area.

"Life is so valuable and from time to time we are having the vigils up here," said Julia Smoot who lives on Pennsylvania Avenue. She says vigils, like this one, are happening too often.

It's time for a change.

"Put the guns down, stop shooting one another. I understand that you have disputes and everything and disagreements, ya’ll don’t agree together but we can reconcile by talking," said Smoot, who is also a family friend of Morton.

As people bowed their heads in prayer and held their candles close, Smoot says she hopes this will bring light to people's eyes on the innocent lives that continue to be taken.

BPD released the video of the men possibly involved in the shooting.

#BPD Dets. need your help identifying the suspects related to the murders of Gerald Fowlkes & Mya Morton that occurred on Jan. 28, 2023 in the 1700 blk of Penn. Ave. Anyone with info is asked to call dets. at: 410-396-2100 or @MCSMaryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP. pic.twitter.com/0CqX1mL62h — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) January 31, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.