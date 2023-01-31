'We gotta do better': Video shows gunmen behind Saturday's mass shooting

BALTIMORE — New video shows the gunmen responsible for killing two people and injuring two children in a mass shooting in Baltimore Saturday near the intersection of Pennsylvania and Laurens Avenue.

#BPD Dets. need your help identifying the suspects related to the murders of Gerald Fowlkes & Mya Morton that occurred on Jan. 28, 2023 in the 1700 blk of Penn. Ave. Anyone with info is asked to call dets. at: 410-396-2100 or @MCSMaryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP. pic.twitter.com/0CqX1mL62h — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) January 31, 2023

There, crime scene tape threaded through the Upton neighborhood after the shooting claimed the lives of 42-year-old Gerald Fowlkes and 23-year-old Maya Morton.

Fowlkes was on the sidewalk when he was hit while Morton was shot while driving her car with 2 children inside; it caused her to crash.

"At one point are we going to say damnit we got to do better" Mayor Brandon Scott questioned in a press conference Saturday.

The 3-year-old was injured from the crash and the 2-month-old was injured from a gunshot wound.

"We're talking about someone dead, a woman, a child shot, another child, another child injured another person shot, over what" questioned Scott.

"That's everyday around here. it's nothing new," said Anna Smith.

Police released images of the suspects involved in the shooting who were all men wearing black coats in one picture with guns out taking aim in another.

"It's definitely a sad situation. We got to do better out here but I don't know if it's ever going to change until people want to make it change," shared Kenny George.

Police are asking the community to take part in that change by coming forward with information.

"Absolutely no reason a child and a woman should've been in this situation," George added.

Meanwhile, weaving through memorials, neighbors themselves remain prayerful for a resolution.

"I'm really sorry to everyone that got hurt and I'm praying for all of the families that's involved," said Sasha Williams.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD homicide detectives (410)-396-2100 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1866-7-LOCK-UP.