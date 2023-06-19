Baltimore comes together to celebrate Juneteenth

BALTIMORE — Today is Juneteenth, and people across the country are coming together to celebrate.

The federal holiday commemorates the day in 1865 when the last known slaves in the U.S. learned they were free.

Millions are celebrating with parties, cookouts, and festivals.

Some also use the day as an opportunity to reflect on slavery and highlight issues still facing Black Americans.

One of the celebrations today mixed history and dance.

The Pointillism Jazz Consort performed their show, Passage: A Juneteenth Journey, today at Fort McHenry.

It tells the story of Juneteenth through different schools of dance including traditional African movements, hip-hop, and contemporary.

One performer says for him, it's all about hope.

"For me it's a message of hope and unity, as we say in the performance, none of us are free until we're all free and to bring this performance as a message in this struggle for freedom is very powerful," said Ivory Newsome.

The Pointillism Jazz Consort say they hope to do more performances like this on a yearly basis.

Freedom also found it's voice today.

A new mural unveiled at the Avenue Bakery on Pennsylvania Avenue in Baltimore, commemorating the the signing of the 15th amendment.

Muralist Stuart Hudgins painted the piece.

It highlights the free and enslaved community's heroic contributions to the Civil War efforts.

They did everything from building fortifications, to repairing rail lines and bridges, to proving their worth on the battlefield.

Hudgins says their fighting spirit would inspire future community leaders to raise the bar for civil rights to new heights.