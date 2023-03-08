Baltimore City Schools to host hiring and information fairs

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Schools needs to fill teacher vacancies in the district.

On Wednesday, the school systemwill be holding an Alternative Route Teacher Certification Information Fair.

During this fair, attendees will learn how to get their teaching certification while working. Wednesday's event is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Cecil Elementary School.

You can register for this event by clicking here.

Then on Saturday, Baltimore City Schools will be hosting a Teacher Hiring Fair. Attendees should apply online, bring their resume, transcripts and forms of identification. City schools says candidates attending this fair have the chance to get hired on the spot.

Saturday's event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Waverly Elementary/Middle.

You can register for this event by clicking here.