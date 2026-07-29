Baltimore City Schools CEO kicks off listening tour after state releases new literacy results

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Jermaine Dawson visited Forrest Park High School to discuss new state literacy data and connect with parents and students ahead of the new school year.

Baltimore City Schools CEO begins listening tour amid new literacy data Baltimore City Schools CEO begins listening tour amid new literacy data

Dawson kicked off a district-wide listening tour at Forrest Park High School Tuesday, the same day the Maryland State Department of Education released literacy results for every school district in the state.

He briefly discussed the results at the first stop of his tour, saying the district has seen consistent growth in both literacy and math.

"We are continuing to see consistent growth in literacy and in mathematics when it comes to the Maryland comprehension assessment program better known as MCAP," Dawson said.

The school system has maintained consistent growth in literacy and improved math proficiency for four years straight. Baltimore City Schools is also outpacing statewide literacy growth, reaching its highest proficiency rate since 2017.

Despite the progress, Dawson acknowledged the district still has work to do to rank higher in the state.

"While we celebrate this momentum today, we remain clear-eyed and focused that we still have a long way to go to reach our ultimate goal of becoming that premier school district in the state of Maryland," Dawson said.

After discussing the newly released data, Dawson met with community leaders, parents, and students at Forrest Park to hear what they expect from the upcoming school year and beyond.

"We want to make sure that every child in the school district of Baltimore is career ready, future ready, and world ready," Dawson said.

The listening tour is part of Dawson's 100-day entry plan to outline his priorities for the district.

The next stop is Aug. 6 at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute.

Below are the additional stops on the Listening Tour:

-Bay-Brook Elementary/Middle School, August 27th.

-Wildwood Elementary/Middle School, September 9th.

-John Ruhrah Elementary/Middle School, September 23rd.

-Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School, October 8th.

They will also be at Frederick Douglass H.S. the week of October 1 and Furley Elementary the week of August 16.

The exact date for those two stops will be determined soon.

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