Baltimore City Firefighters among those honored at Fallen Heroes Day

TIMONIUM, Md. — Many gathered at the Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens to honor those who have fallen. A tradition that has been going on for 39 years.

Fallen Heroes Day falls every year on the first Friday in May. A time for the public to pay their respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty to protect the citizens of Maryland.

Music flowed as tears fell down the face of those gathered. It's the 39th ceremony to be held at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Honoring fire, police and other first responders who have given their lives in the line of duty.

"We will never forget any of them we will never forget their sacrifices we will never forget their commitment to service,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.

Two firefighters from Baltimore City were among the eight Fallen Heroes honorees, Rodney Pitts and Dillon Rinaldo.

Both responded to the rowhome fire in Northwest Baltimore in October of 2023. Pitts died battling the fire. Rinaldo who was trying to help Pitts, died the following week.

"It's a hard day, it means a lot, I’m extremely proud of him. His mom said it best that if he had to go this was the way he was going to go a hero," said Lauren Ridlon, who was Captain Dillon Rinaldo’s fiancé.

Ridlon was engaged to Rinaldo, who was 26-years-old when he died.

"I'd like to honor and remember him but I know his heart and soul is around, it's not just here,” said Ridlon.

A remembrance that is echoed by Monica Gant for her son Rodney Pitts.

"It does me good to be able to come out here and honor him in this way the show the kind of person that he is," said Gant.

Although the feeling comes back when think of his passing, “I was numb, I still am numb, it still seems like a bad dream,” said Gant.

She wants everyone to remember him the way he was. “He was a good man, humble respectful and yea I’m just honored,” said Gant.

Fallen but never forgotten. The memorial now honors 225 fallen heroes.