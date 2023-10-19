A Baltimore City Firefighter died and 4 others were injured in NW Baltimore fire

BALTIMORE — Firefighters battled a fire that damaged multiple rowhomes in Northwest Baltimore Thursday afternoon.

As a result, four were injured and one was killed.

Firefighters arrived to the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue, around 4:00 p.m., to fight the blaze.

According to Fire Chief James Wallace there were at least three homes involved and one of the homes was occupied.

The conditions of the injured firefighters are unknown at this time. BCFD plans to hold a news conference at 9 p.m. Thursday night outside Shock Trauma.

ATF Special Agent Certified Fire Investigators are assisting Baltimore firefighters with the fire.

There's no word on the cause of the fire.

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.