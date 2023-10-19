Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

A Baltimore City Firefighter died and 4 others were injured in NW Baltimore fire

Northwest Baltimore fire
Leonard Rice
Northwest Baltimore fire
Northwest Baltimore fire .jpeg
Posted at 4:58 PM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 22:47:26-04

BALTIMORE — Firefighters battled a fire that damaged multiple rowhomes in Northwest Baltimore Thursday afternoon.

As a result, four were injured and one was killed.

Firefighters arrived to the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue, around 4:00 p.m., to fight the blaze.

According to Fire Chief James Wallace there were at least three homes involved and one of the homes was occupied.

READ MORE: Dozens of Baltimore fire personnel gather outside Shock Trauma after fatal fire

The conditions of the injured firefighters are unknown at this time. BCFD plans to hold a news conference at 9 p.m. Thursday night outside Shock Trauma.

PAST: After the Collapse: Another Look at the Stricker Street Fire

ATF Special Agent Certified Fire Investigators are assisting Baltimore firefighters with the fire.

There's no word on the cause of the fire.

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices