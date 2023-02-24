Baltimore City Fire fighter injured in historic mansion fire Friday

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City fire fighter was injured after battling a fire that destroyed the historic Sellers Mansion in West Baltimore this morning.

WMAR2 news crews were there as the roof collapsed with more than a century of history crumbling with it

After hours of battling the mansion fire in West Baltimore Friday morning, firefighters slowly reduced the flames to a flicker.

“Like from the third, second floor all the way up. That’s how bad it was,” Herman Brown, a long-time resident shared.

The historic Sellers Mansion held steady before the roof and the walls came tumbling down…

The home, vacant since 2019 stood at the corner or Lanvelle and North Arlington for more than 150 years.

The bricks that kept it sturdy are now rubble in the streets.

“It’s suppose to be history. Many many years,” Brown said.

Despite its historic designation in 2008—cries to demolish the mansion poured in for years especially from the residents who call the Saint James Terrace senior apartments home.

The fire is out now but a fury of frustrations remain for Sheila Boyce and her neighbors who have witnessed 3 fires since 2011 from the property.

“They have homeless people that go in that building,” Boyce explained.

“I’m kinda thinking it’s squatters living in there trying to keep warm it’s pathetic. We never know if the fire is going to end up jumping over here,” said Tasha Bacon.

Luckily for them, they were safe.

The winds, however, fanned the flames onto another home across the street on Lanvalle where a firefighter sufferd minor injuries battling that fire.

Fire fighters still don't know what caused the fire and because the fire damage deemed the mansion unsafe for entry it's still unclear the cause of the fire or if anyone was inside.